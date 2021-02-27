Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 26,238 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 590% compared to the average daily volume of 3,802 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTO. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 56,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 6,931 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 370,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,086,000 after purchasing an additional 80,925 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 168,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 32,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 14,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

ZTO stock opened at $33.74 on Friday. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The company has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.20.

Separately, HSBC cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

