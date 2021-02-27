Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Redwood Trust Call Options (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 20,576 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 770% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,365 call options.

RWT stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.82, a current ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average is $8.44. Redwood Trust has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $17.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RWT. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,712,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,617,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,767,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 211.9% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 800,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 544,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 787.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 603,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 535,045 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Redwood Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Multifamily Investments, and Third-Party Residential Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

