Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SEOAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

SEOAY traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.81. 12,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,282. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.06. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.32.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, and Paper divisions. The company develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods; provides fiber-based board materials and corrugated packaging products and services for various applications.

