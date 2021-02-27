Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have commented on SUOPY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sumco from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Sumco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Sumco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Sumco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

SUOPY stock remained flat at $$47.09 during trading on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Sumco has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $48.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.14.

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Sumco had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $695.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.52 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sumco will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

