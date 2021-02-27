Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.83

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.83 and last traded at $24.74, with a volume of 5878 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.84.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sumitomo Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.22.

Sumitomo Chemical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SOMMY)

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in the petrochemicals and plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Petrochemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

