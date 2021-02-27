Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $467,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 449.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 385,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,090,000 after acquiring an additional 315,666 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 176,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $718,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF alerts:

EWM stock opened at $27.20 on Friday. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $29.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.90.

About iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.