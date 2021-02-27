Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,136,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MTH shares. BTIG Research cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.67.

NYSE MTH opened at $84.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.52. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $25.24 and a 52 week high of $117.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $38,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.