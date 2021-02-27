Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,278 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,902,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,816,000 after buying an additional 1,554,289 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $2,784,000. Hill Winds Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $2,530,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2,691.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 177,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 171,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 407,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,107,000 after buying an additional 166,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLYM opened at $14.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.05. The stock has a market cap of $368.75 million, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.19. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $20.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLYM shares. TheStreet upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Plymouth Industrial REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

