Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 4,100 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 129.5% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

SFM has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.93.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $21.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.59 and a 200-day moving average of $21.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 4.02%. Analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.