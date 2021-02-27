Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 6,000 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HRB. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 3,915.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in H&R Block by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in H&R Block in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in H&R Block in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in H&R Block by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II acquired 3,310 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $49,815.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,208,759.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

H&R Block stock opened at $19.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $21.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 379.12% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

