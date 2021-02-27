Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) PT Raised to C$15.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$15.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of TSE SMU.UN opened at C$13.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.00. The company has a market cap of C$2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12 month low of C$6.59 and a 12 month high of C$14.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.09.

About Summit Industrial Income REIT

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

