Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.40

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.40 and last traded at $16.39, with a volume of 42244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average is $13.35.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SUHJY)

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. As of June 30, 2020, the company's land bank comprised 57.5 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 68.1 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.

