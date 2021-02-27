Sunbelt Securities Inc. Buys New Position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 926.5% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,291,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,826 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 548.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,173,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,049 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,031,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,320,000 after acquiring an additional 418,953 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,892,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,636,000 after acquiring an additional 256,430 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 1,501,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,282,000 after acquiring an additional 12,038 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $67.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.24. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $38.83 and a 12 month high of $69.79.

