Sunbelt Securities Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at $829,000. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.20.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $181.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $212.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.71. The stock has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

