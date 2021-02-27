Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $439,000 Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lowered its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,779 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,160,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,334,296,000 after buying an additional 6,162,161 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,421,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,959,301,000 after buying an additional 3,998,093 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,316,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $704,715,000 after buying an additional 295,792 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,294,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $519,651,000 after buying an additional 945,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,958,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $482,993,000 after buying an additional 1,416,956 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $143.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.86. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $136.61 and a twelve month high of $179.70.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

