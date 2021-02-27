Sunbelt Securities Inc. Increases Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in CF Industries by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond raised its position in CF Industries by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 18,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in CF Industries by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 35,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in CF Industries by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 27,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.20.

Shares of CF opened at $45.28 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

