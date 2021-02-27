Sunbelt Securities Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 300.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $86.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.69. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $43.81 and a 52-week high of $93.67.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

