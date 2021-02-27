Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 773 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. cut its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period.

FNCL stock opened at $46.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.09. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $48.57.

