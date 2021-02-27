Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.40). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.07. The firm has a market cap of $96.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.27. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $11.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNSS. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $693,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 179.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 91,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 58,887 shares in the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

About Sunesis Pharmaceuticals

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of hematologic and solid cancers. Its lead product candidate is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia, mantle cell lymphoma, and other B-cell malignancies.

