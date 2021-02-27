SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Trading Down 12.7% After Insider Selling

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) shares were down 12.7% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $1.74 and last traded at $1.79. Approximately 599,627 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 666,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

Specifically, Director Christopher H. B. Mills sold 44,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $103,237.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher H. B. Mills sold 500,000 shares of SunLink Health Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total transaction of $1,465,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SunLink Health Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SunLink Health Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 322,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.67% of SunLink Health Systems worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.04% of the company’s stock.

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY)

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates an 84-bed community hospital, which includes an 18-bed geriatric psychiatry unit and a 66-bed nursing home in Mississippi; as well as offers information technology services.

