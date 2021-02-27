Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Lifted to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) was upgraded by Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $79.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.24% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $62.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.00. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,564.89 and a beta of 2.32.

In related news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total value of $130,622.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,884,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total transaction of $2,921,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,434,138.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,269,782 shares of company stock worth $88,245,983. Insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Sunrun by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,356 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Sunrun by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Sunrun by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,443 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 8,065 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sunrun by 257.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 23,358 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 16,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth about $385,000. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

