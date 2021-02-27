SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Trading Down 3.7%

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB)’s stock price fell 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.53 and last traded at $1.56. 1,346,243 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 5,607,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.10.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SuperCom stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 146,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.78% of SuperCom at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SuperCom Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPCB)

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

