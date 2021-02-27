SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Receives $421.93 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $437.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SIVB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $440.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, November 16th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $555.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 1,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.66, for a total value of $662,098.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,311.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Devon Daniels purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $523.30 per share, for a total transaction of $261,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,700 shares of company stock worth $19,179,592 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $127,287,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 752,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,014,000 after buying an additional 426,124 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,609,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 472,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,148,000 after acquiring an additional 281,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,252,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,649,273,000 after acquiring an additional 237,736 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $505.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $481.27 and its 200 day moving average is $346.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $127.39 and a 1 year high of $550.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

