SVB Leerink Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($2.22) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.79). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Arena Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($2.25) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($2.27) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.29) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($9.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.31) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($8.42) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.21.

Shares of ARNA opened at $80.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 23.17, a current ratio of 23.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $32.95 and a 12 month high of $90.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.35.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by ($0.25). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.76) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,156,000 after buying an additional 55,789 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,190,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,918,000 after buying an additional 1,090,000 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,013,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,611,000 after buying an additional 570,690 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,309,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,974,000 after buying an additional 314,342 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 903,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,451,000 after buying an additional 128,708 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, VP Vincent Aurentz sold 2,524 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $214,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,507,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,327 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $106,823.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,294. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,745 shares of company stock valued at $11,294,339 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, a Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, and a Phase IIb clinical trial for atopic dermatitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; and APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure.

