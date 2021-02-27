SVB Leerink Comments on Rubius Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) – SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang forecasts that the company will earn ($0.49) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Rubius Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.64) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.12) EPS.

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RUBY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rubius Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

Rubius Therapeutics stock opened at $10.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.12. Rubius Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $15.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.37.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 82.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 24,308 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 174.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 16,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David R. Epstein sold 7,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $109,505.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,726,220 shares in the company, valued at $69,900,793.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David R. Epstein sold 89,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $1,327,787.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,726,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,326,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.