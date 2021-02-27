Swiss National Bank Acquires 3,000 Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of bluebird bio worth $6,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,195,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,409,000 after acquiring an additional 65,164 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,722,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,925,000 after purchasing an additional 79,940 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 29,809.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,321,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,289 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,165,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,583 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 423,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,309,000 after purchasing an additional 93,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

In other bluebird bio news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $42,752.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,889.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $55,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,367.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,396 shares of company stock valued at $178,798. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio stock opened at $31.10 on Friday. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.24 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.48 and a 200-day moving average of $49.46.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.96) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 256.84%. The business had revenue of $10.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.04) EPS. bluebird bio’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLUE. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America downgraded bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on bluebird bio from $118.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho downgraded bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. bluebird bio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.31.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

