Swiss National Bank Buys 1,000 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.17% of STAAR Surgical worth $6,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 10.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,343,851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $189,128,000 after acquiring an additional 313,007 shares in the last quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $56,860,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 158.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 468,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,486,000 after acquiring an additional 286,807 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 342,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,954,000. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on STAA. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $84.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Benchmark downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. STAAR Surgical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 347,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $35,508,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 910,350 shares of company stock worth $97,341,289. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:STAA opened at $104.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 547.45 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.71. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $23.20 and a twelve month high of $128.23.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 8.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

