Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,921 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.17% of Workiva worth $7,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WK. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Workiva by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Workiva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,505,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Workiva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $391,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Workiva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Workiva by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,232,000 after buying an additional 12,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

WK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price target on Workiva from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Workiva from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workiva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.78.

In other Workiva news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.82, for a total value of $2,220,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 345,952 shares in the company, valued at $30,727,456.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO J Stuart Miller sold 21,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $1,590,259.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 351,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,302,969.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,263 shares of company stock valued at $6,339,690. Insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WK opened at $101.15 on Friday. Workiva Inc. has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $114.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.63 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.57.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.30. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 79.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

