Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 57.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $5,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 0.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 92,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 22.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arvinas alerts:

In related news, Director Liam Ratcliffe bought 142,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,466,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 860,000 shares in the company, valued at $67,759,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,959 shares of company stock worth $8,305,863 over the last 90 days. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ARVN shares. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $78.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $62.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arvinas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

Shares of ARVN opened at $78.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.49. Arvinas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $92.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.59 and a beta of 2.14.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Further Reading: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.