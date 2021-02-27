Swiss National Bank Reduces Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in American States Water were worth $6,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in American States Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water in the third quarter worth $48,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American States Water during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

AWR opened at $73.05 on Friday. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $96.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of -0.07.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. American States Water had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $124.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.91%.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

