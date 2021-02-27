Swiss National Bank Sells 1,400 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 116,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $6,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.5% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NUS opened at $51.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $63.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.40 and a 200 day moving average of $52.60.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.21. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 6.54%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 48.39%.

In other news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $315,022.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 44,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,254,592.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven Lund purchased 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.05 per share, with a total value of $1,001,842.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,518 shares of company stock valued at $2,889,044 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NUS shares. DA Davidson lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

