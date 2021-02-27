Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Trading Down 6.4%

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) was down 6.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $242.42 and last traded at $244.09. Approximately 1,872,406 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the average daily volume of 805,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $260.68.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 57.56, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $267.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, Director Steven Walske sold 9,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total value of $2,441,855.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,515.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total value of $521,439.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,374.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,946 shares of company stock valued at $22,269,990 over the last 90 days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 6,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

