Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $52.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $46.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Synovus Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Synovus Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Synovus Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.54.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $42.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.86. Synovus Financial has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $45.39.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 341,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 20,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,866,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

