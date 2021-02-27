TaaS Hits Market Capitalization of $6.81 Million (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded down 18.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 27th. One TaaS token can now be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on major exchanges. TaaS has a total market cap of $6.81 million and approximately $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TaaS has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00054263 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.19 or 0.00726005 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00029500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006829 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00035763 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00060071 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00040872 BTC.

About TaaS

TaaS is a token. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. TaaS’s official website is taas.fund. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TaaS Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars.

