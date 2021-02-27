Tamarack Advisers LP Buys 140,000 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its stake in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 57.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the quarter. SI-BONE makes up 2.3% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Tamarack Advisers LP owned about 1.19% of SI-BONE worth $11,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 468.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.39. 174,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,330. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 12.22, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $33.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.46.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SI-BONE from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JMP Securities raised their price target on SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $971,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Gordon Freund sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $2,328,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 189,521 shares of company stock worth $4,732,520. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN).

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.