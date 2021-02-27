Tamarack Advisers LP Invests $5.56 Million in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 360,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $5,557,000. AngioDynamics accounts for 1.2% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 68,275 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in AngioDynamics by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 46,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in AngioDynamics by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in AngioDynamics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 304,540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANGO traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,893. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.68. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $22.18. The company has a market cap of $795.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 62.82%. The company had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. AngioDynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on AngioDynamics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

In other AngioDynamics news, Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $120,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,690.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

