Tammy Romo Sells 3,296 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Stock

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) CFO Tammy Romo sold 3,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $191,761.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,685,457.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of LUV traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $58.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,734,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,105,805. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $59.64.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,560,218 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $445,602,000 after acquiring an additional 148,731 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,368,571 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $296,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,778 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,343,626 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $249,066,000 after acquiring an additional 15,851 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,582,868 shares of the airline’s stock worth $171,858,000 after purchasing an additional 60,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 230.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,240,120 shares of the airline’s stock worth $197,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.04.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

