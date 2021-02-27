Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taseko Mines is focused on acquiring ownership of and advancing exploration and related activities on known mineral deposits that have as their basic characteristic, large tonnage (based on extensive drill testing for continuity) mineralization which, under metals price assumptions that fall within historical averages, are potentially capable of supporting a mine for 10 years and longer. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TGB. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Taseko Mines from $1.70 to $1.60 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. TD Securities raised their target price on Taseko Mines from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Taseko Mines from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.20.

NYSEAMERICAN TGB opened at $1.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $468.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 2.59. Taseko Mines has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $2.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Taseko Mines had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 11.61%. Research analysts expect that Taseko Mines will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Taseko Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Taseko Mines by 249.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,096 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 52,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,196 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

