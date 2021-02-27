Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Price Target Raised to C$2.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.90 to C$2.50 in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TKO. Scotiabank increased their target price on Taseko Mines from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on Taseko Mines from C$1.90 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$1.75 target price on Taseko Mines and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

TKO opened at C$2.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.86. Taseko Mines has a 12 month low of C$0.28 and a 12 month high of C$2.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.49. The stock has a market cap of C$602.86 million and a P/E ratio of -13.31.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert John Rotzinger sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total transaction of C$124,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$146,400. Also, Director Robert Allan Dickinson sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.81, for a total transaction of C$271,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 477,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$861,939. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 530,000 shares of company stock valued at $819,536.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

