TD Securities Begins Coverage on AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) (TSE:AT)

TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) (TSE:AT) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$37.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AT. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$9.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$2.60 to C$7.15 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$10.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Haywood Securities lifted their price target on shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$10.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) stock opened at C$28.26 on Wednesday. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.72 and a 12-month high of C$33.08. The stock has a market cap of C$1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 911.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.09.

In other AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) news, Director Roger Dent sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.21, for a total value of C$149,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,395,700. Also, Senior Officer Rachel Kapcan sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.03, for a total transaction of C$657,230.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,284,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$36,626,466.10. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,646.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

