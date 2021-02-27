TD Securities Boosts GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target to $39.00

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GFL. Raymond James increased their target price on GFL Environmental from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. CIBC increased their price target on GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut GFL Environmental from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on GFL Environmental in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on GFL Environmental from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NYSE:GFL opened at $31.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.85. GFL Environmental has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $32.25.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts expect that GFL Environmental will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 0.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,179,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,553,000 after acquiring an additional 26,382 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 42.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,066,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,201,000 after acquiring an additional 911,541 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 13,807.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,709,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,667 shares during the period. DSAM Partners London Ltd increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 12.8% during the third quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd now owns 2,382,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,652,000 after acquiring an additional 271,100 shares during the period. Finally, ADW Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,266,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. 58.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

