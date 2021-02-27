TD Securities Raises Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Price Target to $2.00

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $1.90 to $2.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Trican Well Service from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Trican Well Service from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1.90.

Shares of Trican Well Service stock opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. Trican Well Service has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.09.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

