Teekay (NYSE:TK) Announces Earnings Results

Teekay (NYSE:TK) released its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Teekay had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.38%.

Teekay stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,437,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,820. Teekay has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $4.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.48. The stock has a market cap of $321.53 million, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.44.

About Teekay

Teekay Corporation provides oil and gas transportation services worldwide. It operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, floating production storage and offloading units, liquefied gas carriers, and conventional tankers. As of December 31, 2019, its fleet consisted of 154 vessels, which included chartered-in vessels.

