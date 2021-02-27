Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 24.97%.

Shares of NYSE TNK traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.59. The company had a trading volume of 691,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,464. Teekay Tankers has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.63. The firm has a market cap of $423.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.91, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.32.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TNK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Teekay Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

