Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.82 EPS

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. Teladoc Health updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of TDOC opened at $221.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $262.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.61 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $102.01 and a 1-year high of $308.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDOC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.91.

In other news, insider Yulun Wang sold 6,069 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $1,221,689.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,189.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glen Tullman sold 164,931 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.12, for a total transaction of $37,129,266.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 440,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,215,786.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,439 shares of company stock worth $60,410,155 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

