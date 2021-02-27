Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Price Target Increased to $460.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $440.00 to $460.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

TFX has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $433.60.

TFX opened at $398.12 on Friday. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $221.27 and a 12 month high of $414.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.24, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $394.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.28.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $711.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.66 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 14.66%. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total transaction of $1,107,435.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,133,682. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Teleflex by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,048,269,000 after purchasing an additional 57,557 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Teleflex by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 908,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $373,797,000 after purchasing an additional 76,395 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Teleflex by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 643,615 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $264,891,000 after purchasing an additional 36,730 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 549,746 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $226,259,000 after acquiring an additional 7,554 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 532,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $219,189,000 after acquiring an additional 70,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

