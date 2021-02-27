Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TELDF. HSBC downgraded Telefónica Deutschland from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut Telefónica Deutschland to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Main First Bank raised shares of Telefónica Deutschland from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy.

Telefónica Deutschland stock opened at $2.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.74. Telefónica Deutschland has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $3.40.

About Telefónica Deutschland

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

