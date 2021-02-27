Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TS. Piper Sandler raised Tenaris from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.25 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tenaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Tenaris in a report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen upped their target price on Tenaris from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Tenaris from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.97.

Shares of TS stock opened at $20.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.78. Tenaris has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $21.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Tenaris had a positive return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 10.23%. Equities research analysts expect that Tenaris will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Tenaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Tenaris by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 21,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Tenaris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Tenaris by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 110,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 55,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Tenaris by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

