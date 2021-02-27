Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $21.76

Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.76 and last traded at $21.73, with a volume of 15405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.76.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TS shares. Bank of America raised Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.40 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler raised Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.25 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tenaris from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.97.

Get Tenaris alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.78.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tenaris had a positive return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 10.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tenaris S.A. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 1,792.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Tenaris during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenaris during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenaris during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Tenaris during the third quarter valued at $151,000. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenaris (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.