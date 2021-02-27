TerraUSD Market Capitalization Tops $675.81 Million (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One TerraUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TerraUSD has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. TerraUSD has a total market cap of $675.81 million and approximately $23.78 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TerraUSD alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006567 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005735 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000111 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000021 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000309 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000280 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000429 BTC.

TerraUSD Profile

UST is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 676,701,593 coins. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.